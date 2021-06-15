Covid 19: Selsey holiday park closes kitchens 'due to team isolation'
Bunn Leisure has been forced to close its kitchens 'due to team isolation mandates'.
The Selsey holiday park has told guests and home owners that Smokey’s Ocean Bar, Smuggler’s Restaurant, Café Lido and the Lido Café 'will not be able to operate for food'.
The resort's social media notice added: "Due to team isolation mandates of around 10 days, we have had to close our kitchens.
"Bar sales are still open.
"Papa John’s Pizza, The Fish & Chip Shop and Millie's Cookies are also still open along with our fully stocked Super Markets.
"We are working on a solution and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you in this unavoidable situation."
The latest government figures show that Selsey saw rates of positive Covid-19 cases rise from zero to 55.8 in the first week of June. Read more here