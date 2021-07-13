Coronavirus in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex: Cases continue to rise
The number of coronavirus cases in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex has again risen over the past week.
In Horsham in the seven days to July 13 the district has recorded new cases, a rate of 211.4 per 100,000 people - compared to cases up to July 6, Government figures show.
In total, 6,642 cases and 198 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded since the pandemic began.
In Mid Sussex 450 cases have been recorded, compared with 283 cases last week. This is a rate of 298. Since the start of the pandemic 8,213 cases and 264 deaths have been recorded.
Crawley has recorded 239 cases, compared with 220 cases last week. This is a rate of 212.6. In total 8,884 cases and 201 deaths have been recorded.