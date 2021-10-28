Coronavirus cases update: October 28

The number of coronavirus cases in Chichester increased by 79 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 11,518 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Chichester when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 27 (Wednesday), up from 11,439 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Chichester now stands at 9,479 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 13,376.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,922 over the period, to 8,897,149.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Chichester.

The dashboard shows 256 people had died in the area by October 27 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 18,262 deaths recorded across the South East.