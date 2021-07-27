Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Crawley but drop in Horsham and Mid Sussex
The number of coronavirus cases has again risen in Crawley but dropped in Horsham and Mid Sussex over the past week.
In Horsham in the seven days to July 22 the district has recorded 431 new cases, a rate of 299.7 per 100,000 people - compared to 515 cases up to July 8, Government figures released on July 20 show.
In total, 7,539 cases and 199 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded since the pandemic began.
In Mid Sussex 555 cases have been recorded, compared with 661 cases last week. This is a rate of 367.5. Since the start of the pandemic 9,372 cases and 264 deaths have been recorded.
Crawley has recorded 607 cases, compared with 497 cases last week. This is a rate of 540. In total 9,9422 cases and 202 deaths have been recorded.