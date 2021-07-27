Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Crawley but drop in Horsham and Mid Sussex

In Horsham in the seven days to July 22 the district has recorded 431 new cases, a rate of 299.7 per 100,000 people - compared to 515 cases up to July 8, Government figures released on July 20 show.

In total, 7,539 cases and 199 deaths within 28 days of a positive test have been recorded since the pandemic began.

In Mid Sussex 555 cases have been recorded, compared with 661 cases last week. This is a rate of 367.5. Since the start of the pandemic 9,372 cases and 264 deaths have been recorded.

Coronavirus statistics