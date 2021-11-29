Arun District areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

There were 303,504 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 9.5 per cent from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 625 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 524 cases per 100,000.

London has the lowest rate, with 318 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Arun District with the highest case rates right now.

1. Hawthorn Road had 1157.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 24 per cent from the week before.

2. South Bersted had 802.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 40 per cent from the week before.

3. North Bersted had 796.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a drop of 2.7 per cent from the week before.

4. Felpham had 729.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 19.7 per cent from the week before.