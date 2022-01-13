Former High Sheriff of West Sussex Dr Tim Fooks brings a wealth of experience to this voluntary role.

He joins the charity’s nine other vice patrons in working alongside staff and volunteers to deliver free advice, support and specialist information to blind and sight-impaired residents throughout the county.

One of his targets will be raising awareness of the charity’s services within the NHS.

Dr Tim Fooks is delighted and honoured to have been invited to support West Sussex charity 4Sight Vision Support as a vice patron

Tim has been a GP in West Sussex since 1992 and became High Sheriff in March 2020, at the height of the pandemic – the first medical doctor to hold the post.

During his service, Tim spoke with 4Sight Vision Support staff and volunteers, and said he was impressed by the way they stepped up the care they offered during those difficult months, ensuring members had access to the best possible support, equipment and advice.

He said: “4Sight Vision Support’s recent receipt of the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is very well-deserved. However, there is still much to be done to make sure its great work can benefit as many people with visual impairment in West Sussex as possible and I am delighted and honoured to have been invited to support the charity as a vice patron.”

Tim has served as a board member of West Sussex NHS Primary Care Trust and was clinical lead for children and young people’s commissioning for almost ten years.

He has been a GP trainer and educator, and was awarded the Fellowship of the Royal College of General Practitioners in 2016. Tim sits on the board of the Leathersellers’ Livery Company in the City of London and is a trustee and patron to several West Sussex charities.

Kirstie Thomas, 4Sight Vision Support chief executive, said: “We are thrilled that Tim has been so impressed by our work that he has chosen to join us as vice patron. In particular, drawing upon his many years of experience, he will be specifically aiming to develop and strengthen our working relationship with local NHS providers to promote awareness of 4Sight’s services and to together help provide more targeted and tailored services to its beneficiaries.”

A keen walker, Tim is also looking to support the charity’s Ramblers Group, which last year celebrated its tenth anniversary and is currently undertaking sight awareness and guiding training in order to become as a sighted guide from time to time.