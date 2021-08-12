After a difficult year due to Covid, students at The Littlehampton Academy celebrated their hard work today as they received their GCSE and Btec Level 2 results.

Following the cancellation of exams, student grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades, against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

Director of Learning for Key Stage 4, Karen Portman, said: “I am so very proud of all of our Year 11 students who are receiving results today.

Hattie Priest, Sophie Hills, Bethany Wilson-Law, Elliott Wilson-Law, Jodie Willard, and Annie Cairns celebrating their GCSE results at The Littlehampton Academy

“These results are down to five years of extremely hard work and our students gave full dedication to their studies.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming our Year 11s into our successful Sixth Form in a few weeks’ time.”

Daisy Phillips was awarded nine Grade 9s, which the school said was a ‘fantastic achievement, and a result of her hard work and dedication to her studies’.

Abigail Pendleton was awarded four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, and a distinction* in Btec sport. The academy said Abigail has been ‘one of our lead prefects this year’. Abigail said: “I am really proud of my results, especially after the intensity of the assessments during the final few weeks at school.

Henry Lehmann, Mckenzie Grant, Olaf Kowenicki, Jake Freeman, and Rohan Mills celebrating their GCSE results at The Littlehampton Academy

“I’m now looking forward to staying at the Sixth Form here at TLA, studying psychology, biology, maths and BTEC sport, where I know I will be supported really well.”

Olaf Kowenicki achieved three Grade 9s in maths, physics, and PE, along with a Grade 8 in chemistry. Olaf said: “I’m delighted with my results after five years of hard work, and am really looking forward to the independence college will bring.”

Henry Lehmann gained three Grade 8s in maths, chemistry, and physics, along with a distinction* in Btec sport. Henry said: “I am feeling great about the results I have achieved after a really intense period with revision and assessments.”

Principal Morgan Thomas said: “I would like to congratulate our fantastic students for these excellent results.

Harrison Lloyd, Ben Martin, Marko Karafilovski, Bayley Williams, and Rhys Elliott celebrating their GCSE results at The Littlehampton Academy

“They have worked hard under the most difficult circumstances and deserve credit for achieving these grades.

“Covid has denied young people all kinds of experiences this year, but my colleagues have worked incredibly hard to ensure that our students are not disadvantaged and have the skills and qualifications they need to progress to the next phase of their education.

“I would also like to thank our parents and carers for their unwavering support in another challenging year.