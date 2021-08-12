For the fourth consecutive year running, St Oscar Romero Catholic School are celebrating their ‘fantastic’ GCSE results.

Like many other schools, grades were achieved from teacher assessed grades due to Covid-19.

Headteacher, Peter Byrne, said: “I could not be prouder of our students.

Students at St Oscar Romero Catholic School celebrate their GCSE results

“During the last 18 months, they have had to endure extended periods of remote learning during two lockdowns, uncertainty about whether their exams would take place and all of the normal challenges associated with preparing for their exams.

“Despite this, they have continued to give their best and have maintained a positive mindset throughout.

“Students of all abilities achieved exceptionally well and once again we have seen a record number of students achieving the highest Grades of 7, 8 and 9s, equivalent to A* and As on the previous scale.”

St Oscar Romero Catholic School wanted to specially recognise Sofia Clark-Gutierrez, who achieved a Grade 9 in all 11 of her subjects, Ruby Rosser with nine Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and one Grade 7, Keira Arnold with seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s, April Frogley with four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two Grade 7s, Will Hudson with six Grade 8s, and three Grade 7s, Elena Meakins with seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7, and Gaius Sampson with six Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, one Grade 7, and one Grade 6.

Student Ellena Meakins said: “I want to thank the school for helping the students in every way possible during a very difficult time. “I am delighted with my results and looking forward to taking my next step to college.”

Student Sofia Clark-Gutierrez said: “I am over the moon with my results.

“My time at St Oscar Romero’s has been a wonderful experience.

“All thanks to my supportive teachers I have been able to reach my full potential.

They have been truly inspirational and I’m thankful for all they have done.”

