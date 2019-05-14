Shipley school unveils project set to leave a legacy

A village school has unveiled a project which will boost outdoor learning and leave a lasting legacy.

Shipley CE Primary School celebrated its enhanced forest school area with the addition of a legacy fence.

The community project was funded by current pupils, former pupils, parents and staff buying fence pickets with their names on.

Headteacher Jen Harvey said: “It has transformed the outdoor learning environment for forest school by providing a safe and stimulating area to learn new skills.

“Children can now cook outside on an open fire and learn how to manage risk.

“These skills are so important for children as they grow up independent and responsible citizens.

“The sense of wellbeing gained by working together and learning outside is really valuable. We are really grateful to the community.”

The project was sponsored by Wenban Smith and Richard Killner Woodwork and the work completed by the Friends of Shipley School parents.

There is still time for any former pupils to add their named pickets to the fence. Call 01403 741298 for more.