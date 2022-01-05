Recruitment of new head for leading Horsham school to start ‘shortly’

Jules White, head of Tanbridge House School for the past 13 years, retired from his post on December 31.

Former deputy head Mark Sheridan is currently interim headteacher while a replacement is sought.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The recruitment process will be commencing shortly and a new headteacher is likely to be confirmed sometime in March 2022, to start in September 2022.”

A new headteacher will be appointed to Tanbridge House School in Horsham later this year

Speaking ahead of his retirement, Mr White said that he was ‘delighted’ that Mark Sheridan was to take over in an interim post.

And he spoke of his pride in the school and the local community.

“I have been privileged to work alongside a superb leadership team and wonderful staff body for an extended period of time,” he said.

“I have also been consistently very well supported by a dedicated and highly professional governing body.”