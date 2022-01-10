New school opens in Horsham

The purpose-built Bohunt Horsham school on land north of the town - now known as Mowbray village - will ultimately provide places for 1,620 pupils aged from 4-16.

It will also include a nursery for 50 young children.

A number of dedicated school buses have been arranged to ferry pupils to and from the school after delays hit construction of a new bridge across the busy A264 road.

The school opens today

The school has been built as part of a new 2,750-home estate currently under construction on land off Rusper Road.

It had been hoped to open the school last year but delays were faced due, in part, to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Until now, Bohunt pupils have been housed in temporary premises in Hurst Road which opened to 120 Year 7 students in 2019.

It has since grown to 440 students across three year groups.