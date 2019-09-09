‘It’s school not Love Island’: readers react to ‘old fashioned’ Horsham school uniform

A Horsham mum’s anger at an ‘old fashioned’ school uniform has sparked furious debate online.

Holly Valentine hit out at Tanbridge House School in Horsham when she said her daughter was threatened with isolation for wearing the wrong trousers.

Tanbridge House says parents are welcome to contact the school to discuss any concerns, and said parents had been invited to liaise over the uniform changes since April.

But readers have taken to our Facebook pages to discuss whether school uniforms are a good idea.

Rosalie Radburn said: “Many professions require uniforms for practical and safety reasons. School, ultimately, is aiming to prepare children for the world of work and the responsibilities that will be required.

“It is important that these young people they look smart and well presented and uniform.

“School is not supposed to be a reflection of Love Island, Towie or the X-Factor.”

Karen Mansbridge added: “If you want to go to that school than you wear the stated uniform.

“You don’t get the choice if you work somewhere with a uniform. This is life I’m afraid.”

But Ray Sharpe said: “I think it’s time to abolish school uniforms altogether.”

Kevin Gunner said the issue was about cost.

He added: “As a parent myself I see the cost of living getting higher and higher especially with food, so why can’t schools just say white shirt, black trousers shoes not trainers (for example) and as long as they look clean and tidy what’s the problem.”

Carol Dyer said: “Kids in most other countries seem to cope well without uniforms.”

Julia Selwood added it was ‘terrible’ that someone should be asked to wear something they’re not comfortable in.

