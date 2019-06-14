Durrington High School fields team of 384, the biggest yet for Worthing Race for Life

Durrington High School has a team of 384 runners taking part in Race for Life in Worthing.

Students, staff, parents and carers will line up in Steyne Gardens on Sunday, with the aim of raising more than £5,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The school has entered a team each year since 2016 and this will be the largest team in the race.

Chris Woodcock, head of school, said: “We are so excited that Durrington High School is taking part in Race for Life again this year. It is a great community event and one which our school community loves to be involved with.

“Working as a team to raise money for such a worthwhile cause creates a fantastic sense of comradery, which continues once the students return to school, proud of their own achievements and that of their peers.

“It is also a great way to highlight the importance of being active and encourages those who might usually be reluctant to take part in sports the chance to do something amazing. The atmosphere at Race for Life is very special and we are looking forward to what the day brings.”

The first team was just 17 strong, the number rose to 33 in 2017 and jumped to 320 last year.

Race for Life has been part of the school’s involvement in Girls Active, which targets girls who are not showing an interest in sport, helping them build confidence and realise how beneficial sport can be for both their mental and physical health.

This year, Race for Life was opened up to boys, so the school has boys taking part for the first time. In an effort to enter the biggest team yet, the school also invited family members to join Team Durrington.

The JustGiving page has passed the £2,000 mark, so the school is well on its way to beating last year’s total of £5000. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/durrington-high-school-2019 to make a donation.