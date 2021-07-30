The call took place after teacher Yasmine Joy heard radio presenter Zoe ask listers to send in questions for the popular children’s author.

Yasmine asked her class to come up with questions because they were reading Bad Dad as part of their police academy project.

To everyone’s surprise Zoe’s team contacted Yasmine’s class as ‘superfans’ and asked them to do a Zoom call with David Walliams himself.

David Walliams and Zoe Ball joined Woodlands Meed pupils online for a surprise Q & A session.

“It was an incredible experience for all involved and the students really loved getting to ask questions directly to David about his books,” said Yasmine.

“I’m so glad we emailed Zoe.”

Five students were selected to ask questions and greeted the pair while wearing face masks of Zoe and David.

The class also received a signed copy of David’s new book Mega Monster.

Woodlands Meed is a generic special needs school and college in West Sussex.

The students have a range of needs and disabilities and each student is offered individualised care and learning in an inclusive community.