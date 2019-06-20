Cranleigh pupils mark 50 years since the moon landings with space celebrations

To mark 50 years since the moon landings children at Cranleigh Prep have been celebrating all things space.

The Great Space Day, held on Monday June 17, turned out to be a super space day.

From 8am to nearly 6pm, everywhere you went someone was involved in a space themed activity.

The year sevens and eights started with a STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art and Maths) activity creating their own versions of the International Space Station.

Working together in small mixed year groups of six, they were tasked with designing and building a modern space station.

Meanwhile the year fives were busy learning about rocketry and making their own Alka Seltzer powered film canisters, the year sixes were looking at the evidence for and against landing on the moon 50 years ago and the year threes were training to be astronauts with team work, problem solving and a little bit of rocket science.

The fun didn’t stop there as the big ticket venue was the planetarium, an immersive theatre experience.

All 340 pupils were given a turn at watching a 360 degree space themed video.

This was almost everyone’s highlight as it immersed them in an enriching capsule of learning.

From here there were Mars rovers being built, space music being sung, poems, postcards, planetary distances being learnt and computer coding across the middle and upper school.

The school also invited more than 30 year one students to attend the Cranleigh Prep explorers’ astronaut training at the end of the day.

After experiencing the planetarium and gaining the knowledge to be an astronaut, it was followed by some busy space ship teamwork and learning about rockets.

This was an action packed day which may well have inspired the next astronaut or astrophysicists, the school said. Alternatively the school could have created the next science fiction writer or film composer.