Billingshurst school students celebrate ... for the second time in a week

After an exceptional set of A Level and vocational results, Year 11 students have now received outstanding GCSE results.

Ten student - Annie Clyne, Olivia Murphy, Bea Mulder, Katie Badger, Laura Sawyer, Feli Beissel, Sophie Morris, Molly Parsons, Maisie Walker and Federico White - attained five or more grade 9s with a further 17 attaining 7 or above in all their subjects.

Headteacher Sarah Edwards said: “This is an incredible achievement for these students which is fully deserved.

Students at The Weald, Billingshurst, are celebrating GCSE results

“Once again, we are delighted that the exam boards have validated all of the results our teachers awarded to students in the extremely challenging circumstances of the Teacher Assessed Grades process.

“We congratulate every one of our young people who worked diligently over the course of two years throughout periods of extended lockdowns, isolation and other disruption to their learning due to Covid-19.

“We look forward to welcoming a very high proportion of these students back to us into Sixth Form this autumn, and we wish every Year 11 leaver the very best for their next steps.”