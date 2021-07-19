Ardingly Ifield Solar Car: summer roadtrip for students’ unique vehicle

The Ardingly Ifield Solar Car Tour takes place from August 2-11 and has received support from the Institute of the Motor Industry.

Ardingly Solar is a student-led solar car team and a collaborative project between two schools that are renowned for science.

“There is no question that we need the greatest minds working on the best ideas to tackle global pollution,” said Steve Scofield, head of business development at IMI.

The Ardingly Ifield Solar Car Tour from John O’Groats to Haywards Heath takes place from August 2-11. Picture: Institute of the Motor Industry.

“The Ardingly Ifield Solar team are playing no small part in using their imagination and ingenuity to show that solar power could be part of the answer,” he said.

Steve said the IMI is also using the trip to raise money for Ben, its nominated charity, which supports people in the automotive industry.

The Sussex stopping points for the journey will be on August 11.

The car will be in Crawley at Thales, Manor Royal, and then Elekta at Linac House, Fleming Way, at around 3pm.

The Ardingly Ifield Solar car driving across Australia.

At 5pm the car will be back at Ardingly College in Haywards Heath.

Students at Ardingly and Ifield have made a name for themselves under the guidance of solar car project manager Dr Andrew Spiers MBE, and with help from volunteer companies, teachers and individuals like IMI regional member representatives Douglas Wragg and Mike Reed.