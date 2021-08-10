Angmering Sixth Form ‘very proud’ of A-level students’ results

Tony Kerrison, head of sixth form, said he and staff were ‘so proud of students’ achievements’.

He added: “I also need to highlight the outstanding work by the teaching staff this year, both in preparing the students for their exams and then rigorously assessing them in a fair and professional manner.

“As a Sixth Form, we are proud to once again celebrate a great set of results which highlight the quality of our provision.”

He gave a special mention to Louis Sanders, who achieved an A* in geography, adding to the two A* he achieved in biology and history last year while he was preparing to compete for the Paralympic GB team in Tokyo this summer.

Other notable achievements include Maddie Howman, who achieved three A* and has secured a place at the University of Bristol to study law.

Molly Ireland has secured a spot at Durham University to study maths after also achieving three A* grades.

Matthew Williams, who got two A* grades and one A grade, is off to study medicine at the University of Southampton.

Georgia Millward achieved an A* grade in her extended project, and A*, A, and B in her A-levels. She is going to study international relations and development at the University of Sussex.

Winnie Farrow, who got into the University of Liverpool to study architecture, achieved three A grades and an A in her extended project.

Lucy King achieved three distinction* grades in her Btec results and is headed to the University of Essex to study speech and language therapy.

Amelia Pearce achieved one A* grade, one A grade, and one C grade in her A-level results.

And Jasmine Marshall, who achieved three distinction* grades in her BTEC results.

