Worthing bakery makes big announcement at 10th anniversary party

A Worthing bakery has made a big announcement as it celebrates ten years in business.

Lindsay Jacobs, co-owner of Raise Bakery, revealed she is retiring and son Jeremy Jacobs is taking full ownership.

Friends, clients, partners and family celebrated Raise Bakery's tenth anniversary at a party in Brighton. Picture: Stef Kerswell Photography

They started the family business together but Lindsay signed the legal documents to pass her shares over to Jeremy at the anniversary party, held in Brighton.

Jeremy said: “There isn’t anyone else I’d have rather started this business with other than my mum and it’s been a pleasure to work with her every day for the past ten years.

“Taking on the business by myself is a daunting task but I’m excited for Lindsay to enjoy her retirement and I have a strong team of bakers behind me, so am looking forward to see what the next ten years holds for Raise.”

The company was started in Lindsay’s kitchen in 2009 and now has a factory in Decoy Road.

Lindsay Jacobs announced her retirement and signed her shares over to son Jeremy in front of party guests. Picture: Stef Kerswell Photography

Although Lindsay will no longer be involved day-to-day, she will still have a hand in product development. She and her husband Trevor, who retired as operations manager earlier this year, are planning a cruise in Scandinavia.

Lindsay said: “It’s crazy to think that the business Jeremy and I started from my kitchen has turned ten.

“It is a bittersweet birthday for me to celebrate as I step down as co-owner and into retirement but I’m so proud of what we’ve created together and have every faith in Jeremy to build on this first decade.”

The company specialises in large scale and wholesale cakes with a ‘baked at home’ taste for a range of customers in the retail, wholesale and airline markets, including Virgin Atlantic, No1 Lounges, Netto, British Airways and Qatar Airways.

Jeremy now has full ownership and responsibility for the five staff and four bakers.

He plans to continue to grow the bakery in the wholesale and food service markets and is considering launching a retail range of Raise Bakery products.