Worthing among latest batch of UK towns to benefit from major ultrafast broadband rollout

Homes in Worthing will be able to access ultrafast broadband following the latest phase of a nationwide scheme.

The town was confirmed today as one of 14 areas to join CityFibre’s Gigabit City programme, a £2.5billion investment plan to bring full-fibre broadband to at least five million homes.

The ultrafast revolution was already in progress in Worthing, with Adur and Worthing councils in February discussing the initial stages of installing ultrafast broadband infrastructure. Click here for the full story.

Worthing Borough Council leader Dan Humphreys said: “This is fantastic news from CityFibre and will bring incredible advantages for our residents and future business.

“This ultrafast broadband will revolutionise how we work and play allowing us to receive and transmit huge amounts of information so much more quickly than now.

“The possibilities are almost endless. We have been determined to ensure Worthing remains at the front of the digital revolution for the benefit of all of our residents so this announcement by CityFibre marks a great day for us.”

Gigabit broadband is an internet connection that offers a speed of one gigabit per second (1Gb) or more – significantly faster than standard broadband connections.

CityFibre’s second phase of rollouts will extend its programme to 26 towns and cities.

The cities named in today’s announcement were: Batley, Bradford, Derby, Dewsbury, Doncaster, Inverness, Ipswich, Leicester, Lowestoft, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Rotherham, Slough, Swindon and Worthing.

A CityFibre spokesman said the new Prime Minister – either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt – was expected to prioritise the accelerated delivery of full-fibre infrastructure across the UK.

Chief executive Greg Mesch said: “CityFibre’s sole purpose is to deliver the future-proof digital infrastructure the UK deserves. With a new Prime Minister set to increase government’s ambitions for the pace of full-fibre rollout, we are delighted to welcome another 14 towns and cities to our Gigabit City Club.

“These Gigabit Cities will not only gain new full fibre networks that will spark their digital transformation, but also unleash the benefits that only competitive infrastructure investment can bring.”