Horsham pub to reopen and new shop set to launch

McDonald’s plans to open new restaurant in the Horsham district

News you can trust since 1853

Workspace for creative and digital businesses opens in Bognor

Chichester could soon be home to new jacket potato take-away shop

The Bald Builders launch new Climping drive-through and café

Sussex software development business up for four industry leading e-commerce awards

Dunelm will deliver joy this Christmas

New playground at Northern Arc in Burgess Hill: recreation area open after consultation with Sheddingdean Primary School

European aircraft battery repair shop takes off in village near Horsham

Horsham pub to reopen and new shop set to launch

The_Track, Bognor Regis’s shared and collaborative employment workspace for creative and digital businesses had its official opening yesterday (Wednesday October 27).