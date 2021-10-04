Success for sixth jobs fair in Horsham as event returns in person

The event once again brought local employers and hundreds of local jobseekers together to Horsham’s Drill Hall on Saturday 2 October 2021.

Organised by Horsham District Council and supported by Horsham Jobcentre Plus, the Jobs and Skills event was a platform for some 30 employers, training and college organisations and voluntary groups and charities from the local area to attract new employees, apprentices, and volunteers.

In all, more than 500 opportunities were available on the day and despite the poor weather, hundreds of visitors took advantage of the wide range of vacancies available. There were also free employability workshops provided by the Council’s Journey to Work team supporting CV preparation and interview techniques.

HDC Employment Support Manager Leigh Chambers Cabinet Member for the Local Economy Cllr Chris Brown and Jeremy Quin MP

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, councillor Chris Brown said: “I am delighted that so many organisations came along to showcase their vacancies and equally that so many local people attended.

“The availability of jobs shows that many of our local companies are performing well in current economic conditions, recruiting for growth, which is a positive sign.

“As well as unemployed people using this event to get back into paid work, the event was also really useful for people seeking a change in career direction and people looking to upskill their talents to improve their job prospects in the future.”

Jeremy Quin MP was also in attendance, once again supporting the event he has always found proactive in finding opportunities for local residents.

Of the 30 organisations that took part, local company regulars, Assurity Consulting, Tesla Engineering, Thomas Keating, Piron and Schroders were represented, along with uniformed favourites Border Force and Sussex Police.