Shoreham pub under new ownership is planning a makeover

The pub as existing

Plans have been submitted to give the Ferry Rigg Inn, also known as the Ferry Inn, on East Street, a modern look with new signage and colours.

The pub is now under new ownership and received a fresh lick of paint earlier this year.

Now, the new owners want to install contemporary signage with a pop of colour.

The proposed new look of the pub

The iconic emblem depicting a ‘thief knot’ would be removed in favour of timber signage and new lights will also be installed.

Redecoration of the downstairs lounge and bar also took place in June this year.

The pub is located in a conservation area and is seeking planning permission for the new look.