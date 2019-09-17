Rustington Girl Guider has second chance at Spectacle Wearer of the Year

An inspirational Rustington woman who volunteers with Girlguiding has won a place in the final of Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year – for the second time.

Lee Murphy, 57, was chosen from thousands of proud glasses wearers and now has the opportunity to mingle with the stars at the annual awards ceremony in London next month.

Lee Murphy collects her prize of champagne, a certificate and glasses voucher from Rishi Patel, store director at Specsavers' Rustington branch

She was invited to Specsavers’ Rustington branch to receive a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £129 glasses voucher.

Lee said: “I was delighted to find out that I had been selected as a regional finalist for Spectacle Wearer of the Year again after making it to this stage in 2014.

“My dad first encouraged me to enter then and when he passed away at the end of last year, it inspired me to give it another go.”

The competition supports Kidscape, the first charity in the UK to tackle bullying and child sexual abuse. It has been working for 30 years to keep children safe from harm and to give parents and professionals the knowledge and skills they need to ensure every child is protected.

Lee said: “It is a great competition for a great cause and I would love to go to the awards ceremony and meet Oti Mabuse in October.

“I volunteer with the Guides and am passionate about supporting young people. I was bullied as a child and am so grateful that the internet was not around when I was younger.

“Children today cannot escape, which is why the work that Kidscape does is so important, and Spectacle Wearer of the Year is a great way to raise money to support that work.”

Lee plans to donate the champagne and voucher she won to charity.

Rishi Patel, the Rustington store director, said: “Lee is a very inspirational woman and has a really strong sense of style, especially when it comes to her glasses. We will all be crossing our fingers for her in the next round.”

There are eight categories, including a social media winner voted for by the public. All category winners will win a VIP makeover, with one overall winner taking home the ultimate accolade.

Last year, Love Island star Dani Dyer and Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig were recognised for their inimitable specs style at the 23rd annual awards, and Shane Haron, 30, from Romford, was overall winner,