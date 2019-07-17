New food and drink outlets planned on Bognor Regis’ promenade

Plans to run new temporary food and drink outlets and other seaside-related businesses at three locations along Bognor Regis’ promenade have been approved.

Some areas of the seafront have previously been used on a very temporary short-term basis, but with no planning permission, according to Arun District Council.

The council has submitted a change of use application for three sites: east of Bognor Pier, the bullnose near the Regis Centre and an area south west of Butlin’s.

It was approved by the council’s development control committee last Wednesday (July 10).

John Charles (Con, Barnham) said: “I’m pleased to see this. I think it’s a wonderful thing.”

The application would allow businesses to run temporary food and drink outlets, with examples of potential vendors including a pizza oven, ice creams, crepes and waffles, burgers and sausages, gin and prosecco, cakes and pastries, jacket potatoes, burritos or Asian street food.

Other uses could range from activities such as children’s face painting, paddle-boarding or other water-based sports, or retail use associated with the seaside such as shrimp nets, crabbing equipment, buckets and spades.

The proposed uses would generally be seasonal, particularly over the peak holiday season and would be limited in time.

According to the application: “Specific temporary uses could reflect and compliment the usage of spaces within the surrounding area when events are staged.

“The exact use of the spaces and the nature of each outlet will be vetted, licenced and overseen by Arun District Council under detailed licence agreements setting out specific areas, uses, dates and times of operation and any other relevant conditions. Accordingly the provision of these uses will be fully co-ordinated.