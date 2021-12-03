The mayor said he was delighted to officially reopen the venue under its new name after its major revamp last month.

“This is fantastic news for our town as Rouge becomes the first location in the UK to embody the new brand for the group,” said Mr Mundin.

“I loved the new décor, being sophisticated yet relaxed, warm and inviting and the atmosphere was second to none,” he said.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin congratulates Rouge's chief operating officer Steve Worrell and general manager Javier Llopis. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

“The specially crafted cocktails looked striking on the vibrant new bar area and the revised menu reflects classic French flavours with a modern brasserie flair.”

Mr Mundin said it was wonderful to see a Haywards Heath restaurant getting such a large investment, adding that general manager Javier Llopis and his team had worked hard to get Rouge ready for the opening.

“This is a really exciting move forward for the business and I wish them every success,” he said.

“They have a wonderful team on hand to give a warm welcome so I really hope our community will get on board and enjoy this fabulous new destination for our town.”

Rouge has officially opened in The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Café Rouge is owned by Big Table Group, who operate more than 150 restaurants in the UK and Ireland.

Visit www.caferouge.com to find out more.

Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin cuts the ribbon at Rouge. Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.