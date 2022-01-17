Here’s when child friendly Worthing cafe is due to open
In September, a Worthing mum and businesswoman announced plans to open a new café and soft play in the town.
After a change of venue, the plans could finally come to fruition next month.
Chelsey Trowsdale planned to open the Toybox Café in Portland Road but has since found a new venue at 34 – 36 South Street.
The old Mothercare, which closed in 2017, could soon be transformed into a ‘safe space’ for families with a café and soft play.
Plans show what the new venue could look like including a buggy park, space for eating and drinking as well as play areas.
A decision on the new venue is due to be made by the end of January and Chelsey is planning a grand opening on February 7.
“After many months of planning to open [on Portland Road], we had to walk away,” Chelsey said.
“But we found 34-36 South Street which was the perfect size and location for us.”
The town crier is expected to officially open the new café and a special character guest from One Stop Party Shop is also expected to attend.
Chelsey moved from London to Worthing with her partner Scott in 2020 and says she ‘always wanted to set up a business’.
Chelsey’s previous work involved working with children and she has two toddlers, Leo and Lily.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in September, she said: “Toybox Children’s Café will be a place where children can explore, play, learn, and have fun while adults can relax knowing children are always in full view.
“Also serving hot and cold food and drinks, the café is a place for parents to indulge, while having something to keep their children occupied.
“The café is also the perfect social space for friends with children to come.”
The new business owner said she wanted to create a space specifically for families ‘without the stress of others judging our children’s voice boxes’.
“I am really hoping this will be a safe haven for many parents, especially after the pandemic saw so many children struggle with staying at home,” she said.
More details can be found at Worthing Borough Council’s planning portal using reference: AWDM/2138/21.