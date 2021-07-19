Excitement as Worthing nightclub to reopen for first time in months

The 29-year-old who co-owns Jungle Nightclub with business partner Alex Elsden-Smith, 26, said he was ‘very excited’ to be reopening the club’s doors.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he added.

“We can’t wait to have everyone back and for everyone to party and have a good time.”

Jungle Nightclub opened in the former Liquid building in Chatsworth Road at the end of January, but was forced to close just nine weeks later due to the pandemic.

Ben, who also owns Manuka in Portland Road, said thanks to his landlords, who have been ‘so understanding’ – and grants from the council, the club is still here today.

“It was so devastating for us when we had to shut our doors. If it wasn’t for our landlords, we would have lost all of our savings. The council has been unbelievably supportive too.”

Ben, who is also the drummer for chart-topping band Two Door Cinema Club, said people were able to pre-purchase tickets for tonight, which sold out.

And there are safety measures in place to protect clubbers and staff.

“Our staff are still wearing masks,” continued Ben.

“They are also doing lateral flow tests on arrival and completing a daily wellness form.”

Nightclubs are being encouraged to use the NHS Covid Pass to check people are fully vaccinated, have natural immunity from infection or have a recent negative test – but at the moment, this is not a legal requirement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a press conference earlier today that he plans to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs from September.

Ben said covid passes are definitely something he will introduce in the future, but now is too soon as his customers, who he said are mainly aged between 18-21, are only just getting jabbed.

“Young people were quite scared about getting the vaccine, but the government has done a much better job lately to educate them,” he added.

“We are always encouraging them to go and get their vaccine on our social media.”

Jungle Nightclub reopens at 9pm tonight and will close at 3am.