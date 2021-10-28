European aircraft battery repair shop takes off in village near Horsham

The company - AJW Group - has now added its new European repair facility to its headquarters in Slinfold.

It follows the company’s acquisition of Sussex company Avia Component Services.

The company says it now plans to grow its battery repair service to complement its global maintenance, repair and overhaul work.

AJW Group chairman and chief executive Christopher Whiteside said: “We are delighted to announce the strategic expansion of our world-class maintenance services into Europe, enabling us to continuously meet and exceed regional customer needs.”

AJW Technique chief executive Sajedah Rustom added: “We are immensely proud and excited to expand in Europe, where we look forward to delivering our highly-regarded, innovative repair services and solutions, on the doorstep of all the European airlines.”

AJW Group has a global presence with operational hubs and offices across Africa, Asia Pacific, China, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and North America.