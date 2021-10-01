Crawley sculpture in memory of those lost to Covid-19 will also ‘stand as a symbol of hope and optimism’

Plans for the new sculpture

The Terrace Pocket Park, at the junction of Manor Royal with London Road, is within the Manor Royal Business District and was completed back in 2017.

It is part of a project to create a connected trail of micropark areas to provide improved facilities and open space to people working in the area.

The Manor Royal BID was approached by a nearby business B&CE to find a way to recognise colleagues to had died due to Covid-19.

It was then decided to install a piece of public art at the front of the Terrace Pocket Park site in place of a tree that has failed.

The intention is for the sculpture, made by local blacksmith, to be place specific rather than business specific, which is felt to be more appropriate for a public area designed for the enjoyment of members of the public and people from multiple businesses.

A planning application has been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

The sculpture will be an open and column-like ironwork structure approximately 3.7m high depicting lively birds emerging into light and swirling around a golden sphere representing positivity and the sun.

Steve Sawyer, executive director at Manor Royal BID, said: “Manor Royal is a place steeped in history and stories. This sculpture – made by a local blacksmith – is inspired by the challenging times we have faced but is so much more than a memorial of what we have lost. It will also stand as a symbol of hope and optimism, while serving to enhance an important public space for the people and visitors to Manor Royal to enjoy.”

To find out more about the history of Manor Royal and how we it using this to inspire the creation of a network of microparks, visit www.manorroyal.org/mystory