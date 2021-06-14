Wisborough Green brewery gets double award nomination

Brolly Brewing, in Fittleworth Road, has been nominated for Best Local Food/Drink Producer in Sussex and Best Covid Start-up as part of the Muddy Stilettos #InLoveWithLocal awards 2021.

While the family-run brewery has been running since 2017, the company decided to try out a new strategy when the first lockdown hit, and began making beer deliveries in the area to much delight, the company has said.

With outdoor seating becoming a pandemic norm, Brolly Brewing also began inviting beer fans to its Brolly Beer Field which sits behind the brewery, and has enjoyed the company of customers since last summer with street-food trucks and fresh pints.

Holly Saunders behind the bar in the Brolly Beer Tent

Holly Saunders, one half of the Brolly Brewing team, said: "One nomination is for best Covid start-up which is to do with the Brolly Beer Truck. It was our initiative and we set it up quite quickly and were up-and-running with the truck in the first week of lockdown."

Holly described the response as 'really strong' as it delivered more than 50 growlers of beer in the first week.

"Most weeks we have four or five beers on offer and sometimes up to eight. It's been good with lots of repeat custom. We collect empty growlers on a Thursday morning and deliver them on Friday, in time for the weekend.

Brook and Holly Saunders at the Brolly Beer Field

"One customer described it as like 'a milkman but better'."

With the success of the beer delivery, the Brolly Brewing team decided they could go a step further and, having seen an appeal for donations from a foodbank in Horsham, began offering customers a chance to make a donation which could then be delivered to the foodbank.

"We saw how much they were in need of stuff as soon as Covid hit so we just started suggesting it to customers and delivering to the foodbank weekly.

"We have no idea who we are up against but the nomination stage goes on until June 22."

Now Holly and Brook are asking for customers to give them their vote with the hope of claiming both awards.

"We are pretty excited about it," Holly added, "It has given us a real sense of pride. It makes everything feel worth it. It has not been an easy road so it's a bit of a pat on the back and it makes all the late nights, blood, sweat and tears more worth it."

You can give Brolly Brewing your nomination here.