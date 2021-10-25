Titan Storage Solutions is asking people to help find Gideon the Ghost from today at 12pm to Friday at 12pm.

Dan O’Sullivan, national manager, said: “It was important for us to combine the prizes with a charitable donation. We know how hard our local foodbanks work, especially through the colder months, so we wanted to make sure we included those we consider to be the pillars of our community.

“We wanted our followers to be able to enjoy some Halloween fun this year, which is why we thought of creating a ghostbusting experience on our website.

Ash, one of the Titan Storage Solutions store colleagues, dressed as the Phantom of the Opera to invite people to join in the fun

“We can’t wait to see how everyone gets involved – there are some great prizes involved that we’re excited to give away.”

Teasers on Facebook and Twitter will encourage followers to visit the website to find where Gideon is haunting. With a different location every day, there will be multiple opportunities to enter the competition throughout this week.

All entries will go into a draw and using a random number generator, Titan Storage Solutions will announce three winners on Friday, with the two London theatre tickets as first prize and an M&S Percy Pig Halloween hamper as second and third prize. Each winner will also be able to choose a foodbank to receive a £50 donation.