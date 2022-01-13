The team at the Brighton Road branch of The County Group is now known as Pavilion Insurance, reflecting the name of one of the town’s treasured landmarks.

Branch director Steve Campbell-Lendrum, who was a founder member when the branch opened in 2016, said: “Nothing will change except our name and logo. We wanted to do this so we had a more unique identity, as our business keeps growing. We remain very much a part of The County Group.”

The rebranding pays tribute to the historic Pavilion Theatre at the end of Worthing Pier.

Branch director Steve Campbell-Lendrum with the team at Pavilion Insurance, the Worthing branch of The County Group

Steve explained: “We wanted to make a statement with our rebrand and chose a name with meaning to local people. Pavilion was the perfect choice.

“The theatre plays a pivotal role in supporting the local tourist economy with its shows and exhibitions, loved by visitors and townspeople alike including all team members in the office.”

The branch handles more than 1,000 enquiries a week and insures many of its neighbours in the town centre, from bars and boutiques to newsagents, cafes and hairdressers.

Steve said: “We’re all Worthingites through and through and love being part of the independent quarter, which is such a busy hive of business activity.

“Despite that, in these pandemic times visitors to our office have been tremendously respectful of our one-in-one out policy for their safety as well as ours.

“We like to think our branch is small but big on personality and look forward to the summer when we will stage an open day raising money through the sale of cakes for one of our favourite Worthing charities, the Salvation Army.”

The branch specialises in personal and commercial insurance as well as taxi insurance.