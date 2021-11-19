Sudden closure of Horsham town centre coffee shop
One of Horsham town centre’s leading coffee shops shut suddenly this week.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:39 am
A notice in the window of Pret a Manger in West Street states: “This Pret shop is currently closed.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”
No further information was given on the reason for the closure.
The eaterie was open as normal on Wednesday but was suddenly shut yesterday.
A spokesperson for Pret said that the coffee shop was due to reopen on Tuesday but gave no other information.