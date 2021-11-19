Sudden closure of Horsham town centre coffee shop

One of Horsham town centre’s leading coffee shops shut suddenly this week.

By Sarah Page
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:39 am

A notice in the window of Pret a Manger in West Street states: “This Pret shop is currently closed.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience.”

No further information was given on the reason for the closure.

Pret a Manger in West Street, Horsham, shut suddenly today

The eaterie was open as normal on Wednesday but was suddenly shut yesterday.

A spokesperson for Pret said that the coffee shop was due to reopen on Tuesday but gave no other information.

