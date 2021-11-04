Shoreham care home says fond farewell to popular activities co-ordinator

Sarah has left her job to spend more time looking after her grandchildren and everyone at the home said she would be missed.

There was a leaving party with outside entertainer Tania and staff and residents sent Sarah off in style with champagne and presents.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: “Sarah is one of those people who was born to care for others. She has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Kingsland House care home.

Sarah Hiscock, activities co-ordinator, has left Kingsland House care home to spend more time with her grandchildren

“She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best.” Kingsland House care home in Shoreham gave activities co-ordinator Sarah Hiscock a huge send off, sharing fond memories of the the happy times she had given residents.

