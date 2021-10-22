New store to open next week in Horsham town centre

Organic skin care business Green People will open its doors in Horsham’s Carfax on Thursday October 28.

Owners say they hope the shop will help to ‘breathe new life’ into the High Street after the pandemic.

The store will feature a selection of Green People’s award-winning organic beauty products including ‘Organic Babies’ and ‘Organic Children’ ranges and the brand founder’s signature collection, Age Defy+ by Cha Vøhtz.

Charlotte Vøhtz founder of Green People which is opening a new shop in Horsham

The shop will also offer pre-bookable skin care consultations, in store events and a click and collect service.

Green People celebrates 25 of business next year and was founded by Charlotte Vøhtz.

She said: “When I started Green People in 1997, it was my dream to open my own store. Almost 25 years of hard work later, I am thrilled to have achieved this dream and am so proud to be bringing a new store to the Horsham High Street.

“Everyone is welcome in our flagship store, and we look forward to meeting more of our customers face-to-face and to being part of the community.”