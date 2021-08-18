New convenience store to open in Horsham
A new convenience store is to open in Horsham town centre.
Supermarket chain Tesco says it hopes to open a shop in Horsham’s West Street next year.
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re always looking at the best opportunities to serve customers and hope to open a new Express store on West Street, Horsham, early next year.”
The company is seeking an alcohol license for the premises at the old Top Shop site opposite Wakefields Jewellers.