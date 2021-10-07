Tracey Goddard started at Kingsland House in 2001 and works as a bank chef as well as in the laundry.

Tracey said she enjoyed the teamwork and ‘working in the care sector with very special people’.

Barchester Healthcare, which runs the home, praised Tracey for the way she had worked with residents and their relatives to ensure their needs had been met over the years.

Kingsland House general manager Karen Williams, left, presents Tracey Goddard, a laundry assistant and bank chef, with her 20-year service award

Jane McFarlane, employee services director, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Tracey has achieved this milestone.

“It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Kingsland House provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 69 residents, from respite care to long-term stays.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 20 years of loyal service with Tracey. She has demonstrated dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year.