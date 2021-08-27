Horsham woman hopes to transform lives with new business venture

Health coach Steph McCann qualified from the College of Naturopathic Medicine earlier this year and now hopes to help people be healthier.

The 50-year-old, who used to work as cabin crew but has now launched No1 Health Coach, said it is about ‘helping people instil good habit into their lives’.

She added: “If you want more energy, [to] manage the aging process or less weight – people just want to sell you stuff all the time.

Steph McCann has launched No1 Health Coach. Photo courtesy of Claire Pulman Photography, Worthing

“I want to be that person that people can come to to get a good broad education – and to actually get people feeling better.”

But Steph said clients aren’t expected to make drastic changes to their lifestyle.

She added: “It’s about sustainable health habits that subsequently impact upon your own life goals.

“It’s about helping people be a bit more influential in how they can be better in relationships.

“It’s about empowering people to take up the gauntlet and say ‘I’m going to change’. It’s like releasing the pressure valve of life by you taking charge of things that better you.

“It’s about getting people to engage with being a better human being.”

Steph runs a variety of programmes to help people improve their health and their lives.

She offers a ‘deep dive’ consultation before each programme – with plans ranging from four to 12 weeks long.

Steph received some funding from LEAP (Local Enterprise and Apprenticeship Platform) – a grant from Horsham District Council to support small businesses.

She said: “I would like to thank Horsham District Council. It’s been a real springboard for me to get my message out there and I’m grateful for their help and support.”