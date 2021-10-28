Horsham town centre bar reveals it’s closing

Sophie’s Bar in Mapp & Weston will open for the final time on Saturday, October 30, a statement on Facebook said.

Sophie added: “It has been an amazing journey and I have absolutely loved every minute of it, I’ve worked with an amazing bunch of people over the years I’ve had Sophia’s Barista Bar and made some amazing memories.

“Thank you to all my amazing customers, I will miss you all!

“Although I’m switching off the coffee machine, Mapp & Weston is busier than ever and I will still be available as usual! (Will update with new premises)

“Please pop in on for our last day Saturday October 30 for one final visit, we are giving away a free glass of Buck’s Fizz to all my customers, old and new!