Horsham store stocks luxury brand Hastens which sold beds to Drake and Tom Cruise

Horsham Bedding Centre – part of the Jones & Tomlin family – is stocking beds from luxury Swedish brand Hastens – which has crafted night time furniture for rapper Drake and film star Tom Cruise.

The store is the only retailer outside of London which sells the beds in the UK.

Hastens’ head of UK wholesale, Sam Shaw, said: “The Grand Vividus – we actually designed that for Drake.”

Pillow talk: Staff at Hastens and Horsham Bedding Centre in a Hastens Bed

Staff selling Hastens take great pains to ensure their customers get the most comfortable bed for them.

He added: “We do a back test. We suit the customer to the bed.

“You can have a variation of tensions – generally soft, medium and firm. We try them on every different tension [and] we see which bed is best for the customer.”

Despite being handmade a Hastens bed can be delivered in just three to four weeks, Sam said. It’s built using horse hair to ensure the person sleeping in it gets the perfect rest.

Tim Ellis, store manager at the Horsham Bedding Centre

He added: “Horse hair is really, really good to take the moisture from the body. It keeps your body at a stable temperature.”

Tim Ellis is store manager at the Horsham Bedding Centre.

He said that as well as offering the luxury brand Hastens, the store caters to customers of every budget.

Beds range in price from £500 to £160,000, with more than 120 on display across four floors.

Senior reporter Sam Dixon-French tries out a Hastens bed

They offer a range of brands including Vispring, Enchanted House and Hypnos.

Sam praised Horsham Bedding Centre for having the ‘right mindset’.

He said: They’re a very established business. They have a few other stores. They were just the right partner for us – they really bought into the brand.”

To find out more about Hastens and Horsham Bedding Centre see https://www.jonesandtomlin.co.uk/