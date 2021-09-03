Horsham restaurant gets set to reopen after eight-month closure
A Horsham restuarant that has been shut for more than eight months is getting set to reopen.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:06 pm
The Station Beefeater has been closed since the start of the last lockdown but is now preparing to open again this month.
A spokesperson for Whitbread, which runs the restaurant chain, said: “The station has been closed since Boxing day.
“We had some structual maintenance that has now been completed and we’re looking forward to reopening and welcoming customers back at the end of September.”