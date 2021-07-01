Horsham firm creates new jobs

Hero PA has provided call support and services to local businesses, national offices and the hospitality sector.

And, due to an unprecedented and ongoing demand for their call answering services, they are now expanding their local team to meet the increasing call volumes.

Many companies initially engaging the company to handle their frontline communications whilst in lockdown; but are now retaining their services as a direct result of the value and continuity their exceptional work has brought to their business, the firm said.

Morgan Boult

Morgan Boult Managing Director of Hero PA said: “We are very fortunate that we are now the busiest we have ever been; and that given the importance of keeping things local at the moment, we are in the position of being able to provide more local job opportunities.

“It is exciting to know that some of our clients have been so impressed with our call answering services, that they have now removed the phones from their front desks. We are entrusted to handle all incoming calls, so that the front desk staff can devote their time to welcome and assist visitors without the incoming call distractions.

“Our services have enabled so many businesses to maintain their professional appearance and excellent customer service reputations, even though hospitality and offices have been closed.

“It is so good to see that with our provision of continuity and reliability, our value and the business potential of outsourcing all incoming calls to us, has been recognised as being so important.”