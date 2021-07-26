Horsham estate agents expands to villages in district

At Home Estate and Lettings Agency said Stuart Maxwell has joined their team as a valuation consultant.

Stuart will be based in Pulborough and having been a resident in the area since 1991 brings with him a wealth of local knowledge and experience, At Home said.

A spokesman added: “He has been working as an estate agent for 43 years throughout the local area as both a valuer and branch manager. Stuart’s passion is clearly property and his portfolio spans from 1-bedroom houses to 10-bedroom country homes. As you can imagine, there has been many an interesting story to tell along the way.

Stuart Maxwell

“Stuart is really excited about joining At Home Estate and Lettings Agency who are an award-winning agency. They have been recognised as the best agency in Sussex, Surrey and Kent by the Best Estate Agent Guide, and the only local organisation to have been in the guide every year so far.”

The awards come from exceptional and innovative marketing, dedication to customer service and their support for the local communities with their ‘community chest’ scheme, he added. At Homes said they have expanded rapidly and are growing in influence as one of the key players in the Horsham district and they want to expand their activities in and around Pulborough, Billingshurst and the Downland villages.

The spokesman added: “If you are considering selling your home or would like to discuss a no obligation valuation, then Stuart would be very pleased to hear from you.