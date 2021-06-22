Great support for Chichester fish and chip shop on 40th anniversary - In pictures
Fish and chip lovers in Chichester came out to support LA Fish this afternoon (Tuesday, June 22), as it celebrates its 40th year in the city.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 5:41 pm
Established in 1981 by Adam and Elizabeth Papadamou, La Fish has been serving up ‘quality food and the warmest of welcomes’ to the people of Chichester for the past 40 years.
The small family-run business, based in The Hornet, has become a ‘huge part of the local community’, and ‘hopes to continue doing so for many more years’.
Staff worked without pay today to support the much-loved fish and chip shop, which was selling food to customers for £1.
A raffle was also held, with all money raised going towards the local boys club.
