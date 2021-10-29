‘End of an era’: Horsham bowling centre gets set to close
Horsham bowling centre is to close this week - after 23 years.
Friday, 29th October 2021, 10:16 am
The independently-owned 12-lane centre at The REC off Albion Way has announced that it will shut its doors for the final time on October 31.
The owners say: “It’s the end of an era, 23 years of bowling in Horsham coming to an end.”
But, they say, they are planning to replace the ten-pin bowling alley with another venue - ‘something big’ - but have not yet revealed what it will be.
The bowling centre - on the edge of Horsham Park - has long been part of The REC Rooms with clubhouse bar and games rooms.