Dragons' Den: Thousands of pounds invested in Chichester student’s nutrition business

Entrepreneur Nathan Abbott is among the owners of start-up firm Nutri-Genetix, which makes genetically-personalised meal-shakes based on DNA.

The 24-year-old University of Chichester student, who oversees digital marketing, said business has boomed since the company secured £50,000 from two Dragons.

Nathan added: “It was an intense experience – we spent a lot of time preparing the pitch.

University of Chichester student Nathan Abbott is now working with Dragons Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman

“Sadly, I couldn’t be on the set, because of Covid, but I did make the packing for each Dragon’s personalised shake – I must have checked the spelling of their names about 100 times.

"BBC filming took two hours, and we secured funding from Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman.”

The student, from Littlehampton, is now heading into the final year of his BSc (Hons) in Digital Marketing,

He is also a Pride of Britain award-winner, who has funded surgery and helped care for thousands of cleft children in the developing world.

Pride of Britain award-winner Nathan has raised thousands for children born cleft palates worldwide

A university spokesperson said: "Nathan himself was born with a cleft lip and palate and was tragically bullied throughout his younger years.

"He channelled his adversity into sport and now talks openly about his experiences – while completing in extreme challenges with his fundraising movement Freestyle 4 Smile."

Nathan said he 'had to fight to give myself some purpose', adding: “Growing up with a facial difference, I was constantly pushed down and I felt worthless.

“I started openly sharing my stories of going through 30 operations, not only to raise awareness of cleft lip and palate, but to inspire others that life is worth living, even when going through adversity.

“When I got the Pride of Britain award, I realised I wasn’t just nothing, people’s lives were better because of my work, and it was the proudest moment of my life.”

With more business ventures planned, Nathan said he remains committed to fundraising for children in need of cleft lip and palate surgery.

“I’m determined to get the most from life,” he added. “If you do a few little things each day, over the years it adds up to a lot of change.”

For more on Nathan’s charity work see his social media channel instagram.com/freestyle4smile or read about his involvement with the Dragons’ Den pitch at www.nutri-genetix.com.