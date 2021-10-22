Community Chest Awards - UK Harvest takes away £1,500

The annual ceremony took place on Thursday, October 7. Community Chest Awards Evening 2021: Sussex winners revealed

The awards, which are run by family brewer Hall and Woodhouse, in connection with Sussex Newspapers, are in their 20th year. This year, Sussex-based charities took home just under £25,000.

On its website, UK Harvest said it on a mission to eliminate hunger and reduce food waste through the redistribution of quality surplus food and education.

UK Harvest took home a cheque of £1,500 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony. Photo: Phil Westlake