Community Chest Awards - UK Harvest takes away £1,500
UK Harvest took home a cheque of £1,500 at the Community Chest Awards ceremony.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:31 am
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:32 am
The annual ceremony took place on Thursday, October 7. Community Chest Awards Evening 2021: Sussex winners revealed
The awards, which are run by family brewer Hall and Woodhouse, in connection with Sussex Newspapers, are in their 20th year. This year, Sussex-based charities took home just under £25,000.
On its website, UK Harvest said it on a mission to eliminate hunger and reduce food waste through the redistribution of quality surplus food and education.
The food rescue and education charity, based near Chichester, said the grant will go towards hampers to collect and deliver rescue food.