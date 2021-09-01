Every Tuesday and Sunday, fashion and homewares store Rosie Rose, on East Street, will have a ‘special rail of imperfect pieces’ that will be available to buy for just £10.

All profits will go directly to local charity Stonepillow, which ‘helps to empower homeless people across the Chichester and Arun districts’.

The pieces on the rail will have cosmetic imperfections, that don’t affect their wear but will make a difference to an important charity and reduce clothes waste, which is 'key for a sustainable fashion industry'.

Rosie Rose store manager Sarah Dinwiddy and her colleague Marion Chambers standing with the Stonepillow Charity Clothes Rail that comes out in store on Tuesdays and Sundays

The initiative follows the success of a virtual fashion show Rosie Rose held earlier in the year during the winter lockdown which raised over £500 for Stonepillow.

Rosie Rose Store Manager Sarah Dinwiddy said: “We really wanted to find a way to continue to support Stonepillow. It’s a charity and a cause that is very close to our hearts.

"We are also acutely aware the fashion industry must take responsibility for cutting down on clothes waste if we are to become a sustainable industry.

"Our twice weekly charity rail seemed like the perfect solution to reduce our impact on the environment and give our customers the chance to snap up a bargain knowing their £10 will directly benefit the charity.”

Sarah Dakin, fundraising and communications manager at Stonepillow, said the charity 'wholeheartedly supports' anything that reduces the amount of waste going into landfill.

She added: "We can’t thank Rosie Rose enough for their ongoing support.

"Their in-store charity rail is a perfect way for us to receive much needed donations but also it keeps our name and the important work we do in the hearts and minds of the wonderful people in the Rosie Rose shop."