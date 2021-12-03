Car sales centre opens in Horsham

The Peter Cooper Motor Group has acquired a site in Handcross Road, Plummers Plain, for the launch of another of its Prestige Cars’ showrooms.

The company offers approved used cars of all makes and models and says it has a wide range in stock priced from under £10,000 to over £100,000.

It is known for its slogan: ‘From your first car, to your dream car.’

Prestige Cars has opened a branch in Horsham

A Bosch Service Centre will also operate on the site, offering service, MOTs and repairs on all makes and models.

Managing director Darren Cooper said: “This is an extremely important launch for the group, expanding our influence further into West Sussex.

“Prospective buyers can buy an approved used car from us, safe in the knowledge they are dealing with a 40-year-old family-owned company.”

The Peter Cooper Motor Group employs more than 240 staff and says it will report a turnover of nearly £130 million this year.

It also operates Volkswagen dealerships across Hampshire and West Sussex, with a body repair centre in Bognor Regis.

Also within the Group is PCR - Peter Cooper Racing - which caters for all types of modifications and customisations for the aftermarket.